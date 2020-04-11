Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State, yesterday, recorded its first case of the dreaded COVID- 19.

The state governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, confirmed the index case in a press briefing, which took place at the Government House.

He said the index case is a 75-year-old former ambassador who already has underlying health conditions.

He added that the index case had travelled to Lagos, Abuja and Kaduna State and returned on March 25, 2020, a day before the border closure by the state government.

The index case, Ganduje said, presented himself to a private hospital for medical attention days after his return and was referred to the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Kano for further medical attention.

According to the governor, the index case has since been moved to Kofar Dawaki Isolation Centre for medical attention.

The governor recalled that prior to medication, the case attended a wedding ceremony, attended Jumat prayer and a friend’s dinner party adding that all these contacts have been traced.

The governor said that both the private hospital and the diagnostic centre where the index case sought his initial meditation and diagnosis have been closed down for the time being.