From Joseph Obukata, Warri

Pandemonium, yesterday, pervaded Olomoro community in Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State, as a mentally deranged suspected to be a ritualist, killed an elderly woman.

The yet-to-be identified woman, who was having a nap in her residence located in Ukoli quarters of the community, was hacked to death by the suspect who reportedly macheted her severely.

It was not clear what transpired before the gruesome murder, but Daily Sun gathered that the eighty-something year-old-woman was found in her pool of blood, yesterday morning, after the dastardly act.

The development, which triggered protest by a group of women who thronged the scene, was brought under control after the police were drafted to quell the unrest.

It was gathered that a boy, who was seen in possession of the deceased’s handbag, was suspected as the killer and beaten to a pulp by irate mob before he was rescued by the police.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Witness told newsmen at the scene that, “the woman was killed this morning and the community is accusing a boy of killing her because they found the woman’s handbag in his possession.

“On seeing the bag with him, they beat the boy to stupor. In the process, the police came in and put the situation under control.

“It is painful that these days, people can no longer sleep with their two eyes closed because of killings here and there majorly for ritual purposes. The government now can no longer guarantee citizens security,” the source added.

When contacted, Police Public Relations Officer of the Delta State Police command, Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident, saying; “a woman was killed, but none of her body parts was missing.”

While disclosing that the police had deposited the body of the woman in the mortuary, Edafe noted that “from what we discovered, the suspect that killed the woman is mentally deranged.”