Palpable fear gripped residents of Arugo in Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State and its environs, yesterday, as an official of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), who was said to be on an illegal duty, killed a commercial bus driver, Uzoma Onyeagucha, from Umunkweye, Irete, also in Owerri West, yesterday morning.

An eyewitness, who narrated the incident to Daily Sun, said the NURTW official, in company of some of his members, had forcefully approached the victim where he parked at Assumpta Control Post bus stop to discharge his passengers and demanded why he had to park there, claiming his parking was against the union’s recommended place for parking.

The bus driver, 45 year sold, a father of seven children, according to the source, hurriedly drove his vehicle away from there when they started beating him, but he could not run too far as he was later caught up by the officials numbering over 20, at Arugo Park, and one of them was said to have kicked him so hard that he fell down, hitting his head on the tarred road. He died at the hospital before he could be revived, the source said.

His death later sparked off a violent protest by angry youths of Irete who besieged the motor park and set it ablaze. At least, 12 lock-up stores were said to have been burnt down before firefighters from the Federal Fire Service came to salvage the situation.

Also, the arrival of the State Chairman of the NURTW, Sam Udeh, further calmed the situation when he invited the security operatives to the scene.

The office of the Commissioner for Transport, led by Rex Anunobi, last week, officially announced the suspension of all union task forces in the State until further notice.