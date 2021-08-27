Panic has gripped residents of Ikotun Egbe, in the Alimosho Area of Lagos as they fear that the leaking NNPC pipeline allegedly punctured by vandals at the early hours of today may finally erupt into an explosion.

As at time of writing this report, some residents of the affected areas had fled their abodes to prevent being caught up in any likely inferno.

Consequently , the Ikotun market was shut as the product was said to be gushing out from some drainages there.

However, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service said its men were on ground to contain any like fire outbreak.

But it warned residents in the affected areas not to lit fire, so as to avert imminent danger.

Its Director, Mrs Adeseye Margaret, explained that the service received a distress call about 3.24 am “to Omoboriowo Street, Pipeline Bus Stop, via Ikotun, Lagos and Firemen from Abesan Fire Station were swiftly mobilized to the scene.