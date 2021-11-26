From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

No fewer than 20 persons have been reportedly killed by a strange disease in Ndiegu Amagu Ikwo in Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

Daily Sun gathered that about 15 other members of the community battling the strange illness have been hospitalised.

The council chairman, Steve Orogwu, described the disease as gastroenteritis virus.

In a statement by his Special Assistant on ICT, Media and Documentation, Ugonna Utulor, Orogwu said only nine persons have been killed by the virus while nine others were undergoing medical treatment.

Utulor said the chairman and a team from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the state Primary Health Development Agency were working hard to contain the spread of the virus.

“Earlier in November, there were reports of gastroenteritis outbreak at Ndiegu Amagu. The state Ministry of Health, WHO, state Primary Heath Development Agency and Ikwo council were informed. These bodies dispatched health officials to the area and samples were obtained and sent to the laboratory. All the tests were negative of Cholera.

“The number of reported deaths as at today (yesterday) is nine while 18 cases were reported. Over 10 patients have been treated and discharged.

“Notwithstanding, the Ikwo council released fund for procurement of drugs, oral dehydration solution, water guards and other medicaments, in addition to medical supplies by WHO and Ministry of Health. The health team distributed these items and are still going there to retake another set of samples for laboratory examination,” the statement said.

