Cosmas Omegoh, Job Osazuwa, Lagos

Residents of Lagos State were on Sunday morning greeted by a thunderous explosion suspected to be a pipeline explosion. The incident occurred in Abule Ado in Amuwo-Odofin Local Government area, along Badagry/Mile 2 Expressway, causing a major disturbance and public panic.

The explosion which occurred at about 8.30 am forced residents and Christian worshipers in churches in the area to scamper for safety.

The sound of the explosion was so deafening that it was heard miles away, with many speculating that it might be more than a pipeline explosion.

In a church in Surulere, parts of the ceiling of the building gave way while the homily was underway.

A resident of Ejigbo said the window of her building shook at the impact.

People living as far as Ajao Estate and lkeja have also reported hearing the explosion, expressing worry and panic at the as yet unknown cause.

So far, there is no official confirmation of the disaster and the exact place it happened. But Lagos State Emergency Management in Agency (LASEMA) officials say they are on the way to the disaster scene.

LASEMA spokesperson Nosa Okunbor said: “Our team is heading to Abule Ado, Trade Fair axis for investigation of alleged pipeline explosion. Awaiting details and preliminary reports. Please avoid speculations.”

A resident said that the explosion occurred behind Oando Gas Station at Abule Ado.