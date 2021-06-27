Why do people panic? What causes panic attacks? Have you ever had cause to experience panic attacks. Do you know that panic attacks have become more common since the advent of covid -19. Have you ever experienced panic attacks, due to fear, hopelessness, inability to continue in life. Most of my readers and patients call to explain that they experience panic attacks when they are overwhelmed by the spirit of hopelessness.

Here in Gregory University Uturu, like every other Tertiary Institution, students regularly experience panic attacks, especially when their examinations are approaching, and the attacks usually get worse as the days draw nearer. All assurances that anxiety is a normal occurrence at the approach of exams, usually falls on deaf ears, and I do not blame them, because most of them cannot make the connection between panic attacks and fear of examination. Usually with a fatherly sympathetic listening ear, and a compassionate reasoning, most of them calm down, and go on with their revision for exams, without hassles.

Where, I encounter much problem with panic attacks is when a person has morbid fears on, where the next meal will come from, how to generate funds for children school fees, or when one develops a terminal disease like cancer. How do you deal with such people, when they come to the hospital to consult you. From research, it is known that a third of Nigerians – adult and teenagers suffer from panic attacks each year, and I have had more than my fair share of treating those with attacks. Sometimes out of frustration I will refer them to Priests or the nearest Clergy. The symptoms of panic attacks among others include;

Shortness of breath and a sense of being smothered or suffocated.

Dizziness, unsteadiness or, faintness.

Palpitations, or accelerated heart rates.

Trembling or shaking.

Sweating.

Choking.

Nausea, stomach ache, or diarrhea

Feelings of unreality, strangeness, or detachment from the environment.

Numbness or tingling sensations.

Flushing or chills.

Chest pain or discomfort.

Fear of dying.

Fear of losing control or going crazy.

Most people recover from panic attacks without treatment; especially if a dose of spiritual Godliness is introduced. A few develop panic disorder. People who don’t recover on their own, or who don’t seek treatment continue to have panic attacks, off and on indefinitely.

Drugs and behavioral therapy can generally control the symptoms. In addition psychotherapy may help resolve any psychological conflicts or fears that might ameliorate the anxious feelings and behavior. Lastly, persuade I persuade them to allow God to take control. Always be medically.

