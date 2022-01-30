From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Panic has gripped residence of Ile-Ife in Osun State as Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, ordered lockdown in the town from 11 pm to 5am.

The restriction order was a result of incessant attacks of robbers in various communities of the town.

A statement by Lowa Adimula of Ile-Ife, Abraham Adekola, on Saturday evening, said the decision to order lockdown was arrived at after the kingmakers with other chiefs held a meeting and the Ooni Ogunwusi who was not around, authenticated the order.

According to the statement, “no vigil, night party, night prayers in all churches and mosques, etc would be allowed.

“This is because robbers and bandits presence in Ile-Ife is on high which is causing the community sleepless nights.”

The statement further explained that the local securities have been deployed to the town to ensure security, warning that anybody caught within the stipulated hours would face the music.”

The restriction which started on Saturday night would continue till further notice.