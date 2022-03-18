From Joseph Obukata, Warri

Palpable fears have gripped residents of Warri, Sapale and Ughelli in Delta State as cases of suspected kidnappers operating with tricycle popularly known as Keke are becoming rampant in the metropolis.

Saturday sun reports that two different incidents of hoodlums masquerading as Keke riders disposing victims of their valuables including handsets, ATM cards and cash had been reported recently.

Keke has been a major means of road transportation for residents of the twin cities of Warri, Effurun, as well as Sapele and Ughelli.

On Friday, a woman identified as Mrs Ochuko Akpomiemie, narrated how she escaped being kidnapped by the whisker on her way home after the close of the day business in Sapele by a Keke riding suspected kidnapper.

She said that she had boarded a Keke where she was almost kidnapped by the rider, along the Okpe Road at about 10.00pm.

According to her, after boarding, she told the rider that her destination was the Gana area by the Rain Oil filling station in Sapele but getting to the spot, the Keke rider refused to stop.

She said the rider told her pointblank that she has been kidnapped and he was taking her away.

Sensing danger that the rider meant what she thought was a joke, she started shouting for help which did not come until she bravery jumped out of the Keke.

She said that after jumping out of the Keke that was on high speed, in which she sustained some injuries, the Keke operator stopped abruptly and came after her in an attempt to drag her back into the Keke.

‘Luckily for me, a passerby heard me shouting for help and approached the scene which made the Keke man to jump into his Keke and zoomed off’.

While thanking God who sent a helper to save her, Mrs Ochuko warned residents and commuters to be watchful of the kind of keke they board, saying criminal minded people are desperately looking for any thing to make money and were not bothered about taking lives.

Similarly, another victim of Keke kidnappers, Mrs. Oke narrated how she was saved from the wicked hands of ritual kidnapers, in Uvwie Local Government Area on Saturday,12th of March, 2022 by pleading the name of Jesus.

She said; ‘I got to my office at Airport Road early on Friday morning and clocked in because I had planned leaving my office to drop my phone at plaza for repairs after clocking in.

‘I boarded a tricycle (Keke) that had two passengers already, a man and a lady so I sat at the entrance. As soon as I sat down, the driver asked me to help tie the tapolin so that the entrance will be properly open.

‘Surprisingly, I tried for a while but could not then the man Sistine at the middle said “let me help” and as soon as he bent over me I started feeling dizzy and felt like I was fainting.

‘They were saying something to me but I don’t remember what they were saying all I knew was I shouted “Jesus!” and this infuriated the driver and he packed suddenly and shouted at me “get out!”.

‘I wanted to pick my bag but did not find it so I demanded for my bag, still feeling dizzy and saying Jesus continually. They gave me the bag but my phone and money was not in it.

‘I demanded for my phone and money. This time, the driver came down and drag me out, and threw a black nylon at me and sped off. I found my phone and money in the nylon. I could not stand straight so I sat on the floor after which some people came to my aid,’ Mrs Oke narrated.

Mrs. Oke, therefore, called on the good citizens of Nigeria to be careful and prayerful, taking the name of Jesus as a weapon as they go out daily since ritual kidnapping is becoming so rampant these days.

Recalls three residents of Ughelli had recently narrated how they escaped or were robbed by Keke kidnappers some of whom either force victims to part with their valuables or use charms to hypnotize them.

A victim who narrates his experience, Thomas Akatika, said he was robbed on his way to the office.

Akatika, a lecturer at the Heroes of Faith Bible School, said before getting to his destination, the tricycle started waving from one side of the road to another, not knowing it was plot to distract him. He said when he alighted, he suspected that something was wrong, but did know that his phone had been stolen until he got to the school.

Another victim, who did not disclose his name said he boarded a tricycle from Otovwodo Junction with one passenger already inside and another came in later, adding that he alighted at the Afiesere Junction, only to discover that his handset had been stolen.

Esther, another victim, was however lucky as attempt to dispossess her of her cash failed after struggling with the hoodlums.

According to her, she was going to the Otovwodo Market to purchase some provision and foodstuffs from the Afiesere Junction. Esther said she entered the tricycle with two passengers already inside, one of them a lady, adding that on the way, the tricycle rider branched off the Ughelli-Patani Express Way and headed towards Aro Road.

“No sooner had we branched off the express way, than one of the hoodlums grabbed my bag which contains the money, so I started shouting and struggling with them until the tricycle fell. Then, I jumped up and ran for my dear life,” Esther narrated.