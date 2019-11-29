Obinna Odogwu, Awka and Chuks Onuoha, Aba

There was panic at the tollgate axis of Ogbunike community, Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State when a tanker laden with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) fell into a gutter and spilled its content.

This came not too long after similar incident at Ochanja Market in Onitsha. In the Onitsha incident, lives and properties were lost as the spilled content caught fire and razed many shops and humans including a mother and child.

It was not clear what led to the latest accident but people within the vicinity fled the scene for safety.

Confirming the development, Police Public Relations Officer, Haruna Mohammed, a Superintendent of Police, said the incident took place, yesterday morning.

Mohammed said: “There was an accident involving a truck with registration number BEN 256 XC laden with premium motor spirit (Petrol) and driven by one Collins Iyare, 32, of Rojoil Ltd, No.7 Omorowade Street, Benin city at toll gate, Ogbunike in Oyi. As a result, the truck fell into a gutter and started spilling its contents.

“Police patrol teams and other security agencies responded promptly and the scene was effectively cordoned off in order to avert any calamity. Consequently, traffic was diverted to a safer direction. Fire Service department and other emergency response agencies are equally on ground, while effort is ongoing to trans-load the contents by NUPENG officials and clear obstructions to enable free vehicular movements in the Area.”

He said the Commissioner of Police, John Abang, had ordered a full scale investigation into the incident in order to ascertain circumstances surrounding it.

Meanwhile, Umuola Ukpulo Autonomous Community in Ogbo Hill area of Aba, Abia State, was yesterday, hit by natural disaster, as farmlands and homes caved into an erosion site created by downpour.

Property owners at Chief Nwangaga Street blamed the disaster on improper channeling of flood, which run off from the adjoining major roads into the neighbourhood.

Residents who spoke to Daily Sun said they had made efforts, individually and collectively, but the situation has overpowered them and was now threatening to consume the entire community.

According to them, they had also informed Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, Enyinnaya Senator Abaribe, Ossy Prestige and Abraham Oba, all representing them at various levels of governance, but lamented that no help has come their way.

Elder Nnanna Ubani Okiyi, a retired civil servant, whose house is at the point of being swept into the gully, said his life is being cut short daily due to fear of the unknown.

He explained that his life’s efforts were being swept into the gully and called on the authorities to come to his rescue.

Commissioner for information, Chief John Okiyi, however, advised residents to officially inform Commissioner for Environment and copy his office and NEWMAP programme manager in the state.