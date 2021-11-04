From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Panic in Bayelsa community over gas leakage

According to sources, the gas leakage is from the self-drilling Adraitic 1 Platform of Otuo South in OML 59.

The Adriatic facilities are believed to belong to SHELF oil and gas drilling Company Nigerian Limited, a baby company of Conoil producing limited.

Community sources said the panic in the community is because the Adriatic one facility located deep into the Atlantic is just about twenty metres away from the residential area which is dangerous considering the effect an explosion would have in the area

Credible sources said Mr Bello Bina, a security consultant with ConOil security has reportedly evacuated staff from the Self-drilling Adraitic 1 Platform of Otuo South in OML 59.

As a precaution against health crisis, rrsidents of the community have been told to use nose masks while some have reportedly moved to neighbouring communities to avoid gas poisoning or explosion.

Mr Reuben Preboye, the Chairman of the Community Development Committee, in an interview expressed concern over the development.

According to him the community is in deep danger if government and relevant authorities do not intervene urgently.

” The implication is that the entire environment of Sangana community has been destroyed by the pollution. It will be the Government position to quickly come. People inhabiting the environment will not be in good shape.”

Mr Morris Alagoa, Bayelsa State Coordinator of the Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth Nigeria (ERA/FoEN) disclosed that the gas leakage was first noticed on Sunday October 31 and has continued without any move to stop the leakage.

He noted that staffs of the facility have been evacuated, government and relevant authorties need to move fast before a major tragedy occurs.

Alagoa called on regulatory agencies like the National Oil Spill Detection Response Agency (NOSDRA), state Ministry of Environment and Conoil to take immediate steps to stop the leakage and prevent large scale destruction of the marine ecosystem.

According to him coastline communities in Brass, Southern Ijaw and Ekeremor Local government Areas may be affected if a serious gas explosion occurs at the Otuo oil field in Sangana community.