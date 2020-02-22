Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

There was panic in Emure-Ekiti, Ekiti state on Thursday night when at least 10 herdsmen allegedly armed with guns stormed the town.

Saturday Sun gathered that the people of the town had to raise the alarm upon sighting the herdsmen. As a result, policemen were promptly called in to arrest the strangers who were later transferred to the state police command headquarters in Ado-Ekiti.

The State’s Police Command Public Relations Officer, Sunday Abutu, who confirmed the development said, “ the arrest of the herdsmen was true.”

He however said “I cannot confirm if they are kidnappers, they appeared to be hunters from the north, we saw them with Dane guns. We cannot ascertain if they are kidnappers or not. After investigations, we will know what they are up to.”

Abutu further advised members of the public to always raise the alarm whenever they see strange faces in their environment, adding that : “the victims might end up being innocent, but, we can’t know until after proper investigations are carried out.”