From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

A gang of armed robbers on Thursday attacked a bank in Otun-Ekiti, Moba Local Government Area of Ekiti State and carted away unspecified amount of money.

It was learnt that the robbers stormed the bank at about 5pm, shot sporadically into the air to scare those within the vicinity of the bank.

A policeman was killed in the attack which threw the whole town into panic and disrupted commercial and traffic activities.

The head of the slain policeman was shattered with bullets fired by the robbers who continued their shooting spree for several minutes turning the beleaguered town into a war zone.

The deceased policeman was said to be a security official with a branch of the Bank located at the heart of the ancient town.

The latest attack on the bank barely two years some suspected armed robbers invaded the town and killed four persons.

Some residents who spoke on condition of anonymity said the robbers forced their way into the banking hall with dynamite and carted unspecified amount of money.

A source revealed that bank staff and customers who came for transaction at the bank were seen scampering for safety before the intervention of security agents.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, ASP Sunday Abutu, said the robbers attacked the bank with dynamite but denied that the robbers did not gain entry to into the bank.

Abutu further explained that men of the command and military men attached to the area engaged the robbers in a gun duel which he said resulted into the loss of one of the mobile police at the scene.

“There was a bank robbery incident today in Otun-Ekiti at about 5:00 pm, and in the process of shoot out between our men and armed robbers, we unfortunately lost one of our men, the commissioner of police has ordered a discrete investigation into the incident in ensuring the armed robbers are arrested and brought to book.”

He urged members of the public to go about their normal business and be at rest while assuring them of police readiness to protect their lives and property at all times.

