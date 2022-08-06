From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

The people of Itaji/Ijelu Ekiti are in a panic over the kidnap of a four-year-old boy, Oluwadarasimi Omojola, who was abducted Friday evening.

The Owajumu of Omu Ekiti, Oba Gabriel Ogundeyi, who confirmed the incident, said: “The boy was returning from Ayede Ekiti with his father, Boluwaji Omojola, who managed to escape after sustaining a severe cutlass injury from the abductors, and he is currently receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital.”

Oba Ogundeyi added that “security operatives and local hunters had since been mobilised to go after the kidnappers to rescue the boy.”

When contacted, the State Commandant, Ekiti Amotekun Corps, Brig Gen Joe Komolafe (retd), who confirmed the incident said: “The incident happened yesterday evening (Friday). My men and other security agents are in the bush looking for the kidnappers and to rescue the boy.”

