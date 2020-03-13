Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has issued queries to 16 traditional rulers in the state, a development which has caused panic among residents.

The apprehension was heightened because it came few days after the Emir of Kano, Mohammed Lamido Sanusi II, was deposed by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

This has caused panic in town and made people to feel that government allegedly wanted to deal with some monarchs.

The governor was said to have issued the queries over continued absence of the monarchs from state’s functions and the monthly council meeting since Alawe of Ilawe Ekiti, Oba Adebanji Alabi, became the chairman of the Council of Traditional Rulers, few months ago.

The query dated March 11, 2020 and signed by the Permanent Secretary, Bureau of Chieftaincy Affairs, A. O. Adeoye and addressed to the Obas individually, a copy of which was sighted by journalists in Ado Ekiti yesterday, said the Obas must respond to the queries within 72 hours.

“It had come to the attention of Mr. Governor that you have not been attending the monthly statutory meeting of the Council of Traditional Rulers and state official functions since August 2019.

“Your conspicuous absence at the council meetings and official functions, without any excuse or justification is considered inimical to the proper administration of the chieftaincy institution you represent.

“Therefore, Mr. Governor has directed that you should forward your representation for this inaction through this office within 72 hours on the receipt of this letter,” the government said in the query.

In his reaction, the governor, through his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, said there was no query for any Oba.

He said the letter in focus was written to only 11 obas whose absence could not be explained and not to 16 as erroneously reported, adding that the letters only asked them to state reasons they have not been attending meetings of Obas’ council.

“The attention of Governor Fayemi has been drawn to some misleading news reports being circulated in some online blogs alleging plans by the state government to dethrone some traditional rulers in the state.

“The reports, which are products of the bloggers’ hastiness, grossly misrepresent the development. It thus becomes imperative to state the true position of things. The Ekiti State Bureau of Chieftaincy Affairs is responsible for the coordination, management and welfare of the traditional council and its affairs.

“The Bureau briefed the governor on the prolonged absence of some members of the state’s traditional council meetings as well as traditional council meetings at the local government level. Mr. Governor directed that the Bureau should write the affected traditional rulers to find out reasons for their absence.

“Contrary to insinuations, this is merely an administrative matter which is neither contentious nor confrontational. It is definitely not a ploy or plan to remove any Oba from office,” the government said.