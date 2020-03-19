Benjamin Babine, Abuja

There is tension at Afe Babalola University, following the death of an American, suspected to have died of Coronavirus (COVID-19). He died at the school’s teaching hospital.

According to sources, the deceased was a United States citizen, who just came into the country before falling ill. This followed the recent reports that one of the new cases of the COVID-19 is in Ekiti state, the same state where the private institution is situated.

Students of the school took to social media on Wednesday to lament about the situation. A contact from the school who pleaded anonymity lamented: “You see now, abuad teaching hospital has been forming hard guy,hard guy, as the best multi-system hospital, now they have brought corona virus for them to cure. Please everyone should beg and tell them we are no longer the best.

Confirming the rumors, spokesperson of the University and Head of its Cooperate Affairs, Mr Tunde Olofintila speaking to Daily Sun said: “The Management of Afe Babalola Multi-system Hospital, AMSH, Ado-Ekiti, ABUAD, has read the official statement by Ekiti State Government on the American citizen who came to Ekiti State with suspected case of Covid-19. We commend the State Government for the steps it has taken in this matter and in particular its cooperation with the Multi-system Hospital.

“Like in the case of the outbreak of Ebola, the Multi-system Hospital took some pro-active steps by ordering special precautionary kits from abroad in readiness for any eventuality. This enabled our highly skilled and competent healthcare professionals to manage this particular case while other Medical Centres rejected the said American contrary to global best practices in the Medical profession.“

Details later.