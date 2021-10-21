From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Indigenes of Etekuru in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State were scared of possible reprisals as a clash between youths of the area and some military men yesterday is alleged to have resulted in the death of a soldier.

A source from the community told Daily Sun that the victim was allegedly ambushed during the skirmish and his riffle allegedly snatched from him after his death.

“Yes it is confirmed that a soldier was killed, but we do not want it to escalate like the Izombe crisis; we are already meeting to see how we can settle this. It was a clash between the youths and soldiers,” said the source.

The clash is coming few days after soldiers clashed with youths of Izombe in th Oguta Local Government Area of the state, where three soldiers were reportedly killed and in reprisal attacks, the soldiers sacked almost the entire community, razing over 50 houses.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

Spokesperson for 34 artillery brigade command, Obinze, Owerri, Joseph Akuga, could not respond to calls made to his mobile phone when contacted on the issue.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .