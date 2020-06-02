Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

There is palpable fear in Umuanuma community in Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State as suspected herdsmen killed a private security operative, Hycinth Ikegwu, at about 6 am on Sunday while returning from work.

A source from the community, who revealed the incident to DAily Sun, said the community suspected herdsmen because of the brutal way he was murdered.

Ikegwu was said to have been brutally chopped with a very sharp objected on the head that caused him to bleed to death.

“We don’t know what happened to him but because of the deep cut on his head, we just have to suspect the herdsmen.”

However, contrary to the claim of the herdsmen attack, another indigene of the community said: “It couldn’t have been herdsmen attack.

“We don’t have issues of herdsmen in our community, so I doubt he was killed by herdsmen, although the killing was too brutal as nothing was taken away from him, including his motorcycle.”

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Orlando Ikeokwu, said he was yet to be briefed on the incident.