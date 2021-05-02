From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

There was panic on yesterday morning in Gonin-Gora area of Kaduna as youths were seen in large numbers, protesting incessant kidnapping in the area.

It was gathered that abduction of three persons in the area on Friday night in addition to previous kidnapping incidents sparked the protest on Saturday.

The angry youths were said to have blocked the two lanes to and from Abuja about 10am, causing several motorists to make U-turn, while other road users took to their heels without knowing what happened.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of Kaduna State police command, ASP Mohammed Jalige, told Sunday Sun on phone: “Let me make some call to the area, and I will get back to you.”

However, he did not get back as of the time of filing this report.

Findings by Sunday Sun indicated that the youths were angry because in recent times, kidnappers had increased their activities in Ungwan Bije, a new community within Gonin-Gora area.

According to an eyewitness, Reverend Nehemiah, of ECWA, Gonin-Gora, said the protest was sparked by the abduction of three persons in the area on Friday night.

The cleric said the youths claimed that while the kidnapping was going on, they called the attention of security operatives, who allegedly refused to respond to the emergency call.

He added that the youths also claimed that they had to embark on the protests in order to draw the attention of government to increasing insecurity in the area.

However, a combined security operatives moved in after a few hours of the protest and restored normalcy to the area.

It was also gathered that not long ago security operatives allegedly stormed the community in search of the bandits’ informants without success.