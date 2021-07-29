From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

There is panic in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital following the abduction of Mr Oyintari Ajanami, owner of the popular night club, Club 64.

Kidnappers are still holding on to Madam Betinah Benson, mother of the Secretary to the State Government, Friday Konbowei Benson over a week after she was abducted from her residence along Azikoro road, at the heart of the capital city.

According to investigations, Ajanami , a banker, aged 43 and an indigene of Ayamasa town in Ekeremor Local Government Area of the State was abducted at about 6pm on Wednesday at his building project site along Otiotio Road in the state capital.

Eye-witnesses account stated that Ajanami was paying the workers on site when the gunmen came in a Sienna car and whisked him away to an unknown destination.

The spokesman of the State Police Command, Asinim Butswat confirmed the incident and said investigation is on-going.

“On 28 July 2021 at about 2100 hours, three armed men kidnapped one Oyintari Ajanani aged 43 years at Otiotio, Yenagoa. All operatives have been alerted and are on the trail of the suspects.”

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.