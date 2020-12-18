From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Ndam Lar has urged Plateau citizens to be conscious of the raising cases of COVID-19 in the state.

He said the state Governor, Simon Lalong who tested positive few days ago is doing well medically in the isolation and urged citizens to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols.

Dr. Lar stated this on Saturday during a press briefing at Government House Rayfield, Jos and said the state has recorded 182 cases this week.

“Plateau State is experiencing raising cases of COVID-19 and all citizens are expected to adhere to the protocols. This week, the state has recorded 182 cases and the number is raising steadily.

“Since inception, we have 4,179 confirm cases, 3932 persons have been discharged and 34 persons have died of the virus.”

Commissioner for Information and Communication, Hon. Dan Manjang blamed the raising cases to lack of adherence to the COVID protocols in the state.

He noted that people have continuously violated the COVID-19 protocols at the markets, places of worship and other anniversary programmes.

Manjang said government is not contemplating locking down the state for the second time but would not hesitate if the cases continue to increase.

He appealed to citizens to take the COVID-19 protocols very serious particularly at the Christmas period where people would be traveling from different parts of the world for celebration.

Manjang advised elderly persons in the state not to visit clusters areas where there are large gatherings.