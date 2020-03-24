Lukman Olabiyi

The senator representing Osun Central, Ajibola Basiru, has exonerated himself over the reports that all the senators that travelled to the United Kingdom for the Petroleum Oil and Gas seminar have not complied with the protocol on precautionary steps on Covid-19.

Senator Basiru stated that since he returned to the country after the trip, he had been on self isolation.

He made this known through his Twitter handle @DrSRJ_ “Contrary to the reports that all the senators that travelled to the United Kingdom for the Petroleum Oil and Gas seminar have not complied with the protocol on precautionary steps on Covid-19, I have been on self isolation since I returned from the UK.

“So I have not been to the National Assembly or attended to any business or function. Also, the National Center for Disease Control contacted my next of kin earlier today to know how I am faring. I am in good health and enjoying enough rest at home.”