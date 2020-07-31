A discussion about the coronavirus pandemic is not a favourite subject for many entertainers including comedians whose stock-in-trade includes finding a funny side to every issue no matter how dire it is.

However, Pankeeroy, one of the fast-rising Instagram comedians, is not one of those lamenting about the disruptive effect of the novel coronavirus. Instead, he offered a temperate view when questioned about how the pandemic has affected business and how he has been coping.

“Personally the coronavirus has been an eye-opener to all for necessary changes in our lives and businesses to help us do better. I have been able to cope through this by bringing to life a lot of my creative works which in turn got me a few adverts and recognition in the space,” he said.

Despite the bleak outlook for the entertainment industry due to the Covid-19 blight, Pankeey as he is fondly called by his fans, still have big plans for the year, which he enumerated thus: “Bringing forth my entrepreneurial skills through developing my business ideas out of the brand created, alongside travelling for shows and other events to enable me to interface with my fans (pancakes).”

Pankeeroy (full name is Nwagbo Chidera Oliver) is one of the big discoveries on the comedy scene, with his videos generating a lot of sensation on Instagram. Famous for comedy videos with other popular Instagram comedian, Sydney Talker, the 22-year-old from Anambra State graduated in 2019 from Redeemer’s University.

While admitting that the pandemic has brought uncertainties to the world, “entertainers have been forced to think outside the box, to be more creative and are now gradually regaining lost ground” Pankeeroy pointed out.

He added further: “So, nothing can derail my plans for the year.”