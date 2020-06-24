Benjamin Babine, Abuja

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Pantami, and Executive Vice Chairman of Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta, have both been named among the “Top 10 Tech Leaders in Nigeria 2020”, a recognition program of the annual World Digital Exhibition (Worldex).

This was disclosed in a press statement signed by the Head, Social Media at Alford Conferences Limited, Linda Idakwo. The CEO of MTN Nigeria Plc, Mr. Ferdi Moolman, and the Executive Vice Chairman of Globacom Limited, Mrs. Bella Disu, were also listed.

Worldex, a technology trade fair, which is organised annually by Alford Conferences Limited, seeks to link up Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) with the rest of the global technology community. The annual event is held in Benin City, Edo State, Nigeria.

The “Worldex Africa Top 10 Tech Leaders” programme recognises and honours the most influential men and women in both the public and private sectors who drive the growth of the ICT industry throughout the SSA region.