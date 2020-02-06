Chinenye Anuforo

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, has directed the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to revise the policy on SIM card registration and usage.

A statement from his ministry explains that “this is in line with the powers of the minister as stated in section 25(1) of the Nigerian Communications Act 2003- “the Minister shall, in writing, from time to time, notify the Commission or/ and express his views on the general policy direction of the Federal Government in respect of the communications sector.”

The Minister said the revision of the Policy is based on the feedback received from the security agencies following the successful revalidation of improperly registered SIM cards in September 2019 and the blocking of those that failed to revalidate their SIMs.

The updated Policy is expected to include the following provisions, among others:

Ensure that the National Identity Number (NIN) becomes a prerequisite for Nigerians registering new SIM cards while for foreigners, their passports and visas should be used.

Already registered SIM cards are to be updated NIN before December 1, 2020.

The process will ensure that only fully accredited agents support the SIM card registration process without pre-registering SIM cards themselves, while the eventual registration should be done by the operators.

The statement adds that there should be a maximum number of SIM cards that can be tied to a single individual, possibly a maximum of three, and ensure that no unregistered SIMs are ever allowed on mobile networks.

Continuing, the process will ensure that subscribers can easily check the number of SIM cards registered to their name, along with the associated phone numbers and networks.

“Ensure that mobile network operators fortify their networks against cyberattacks and ensure that they adhere to the provisions of the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR); and ensure that SIM cards that have been used to perpetrate crimes are permanently deactivated.”