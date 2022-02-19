From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Alumni Association of the Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO) has distanced itself from the recent conferment of professor on the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isah Pantami.

The association’s stance tallies with that of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU)’s National Executive Committee (NEC) which criticized the management for the conferment. In a communique issue after a meeting and jointly signed by National President and National Secretary, Ndubuisi Chijioke and Kingsley Azuaru, the association noted that ex-students of FUTO are all pained by the continued dent on the image and reputation of the university by the action.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“This is not acceptable to us, and we can only help to change this narrative not by pretending that all is well, but by insisting that whatever is wrong must be made right,” the communiqué read. We must be unequivocal and unapologetic in taking the necessary actions to address any form of institutional leadership failure or any other process in whatever form.”

The association disassociated itself from the proposed dinner purportedly being organized by FUTO Alumni Elders. “We wish to state categorically that FUTO Alumni Association is not involved in whatever manner with the scheduled dinner by the group called FUTO Alumni Elders. “We, equally, consider the use of FUTO alumni association’s name in the promotion of the event without its consent a grievous infringement and subversive of the alumni leadership,” it noted.