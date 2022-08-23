By Cosmas Omegoh, Lagos

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, on Monday, received in his office Zeenat Sambo of Economic Confidential and Fom Gyem, a Tech Digest reporter; both jointly contributed 40 articles that made a new book: “Building a Safer Digital Economy in Nigeria: Musings of Young Female Writers.”

Speaking on the occasion, Pantami expressed his respect for those who can settle down to document history for the purpose of future generations, adding that “any history that has not been documented can be changed.

“While commending my sisters who authored yet another fine book, I must appreciate what your organisation is doing for us and Nigeria. I follow your stories very well. I see your fact-checking and well-researched stories about security, and this country must appreciate you for what you are doing,” he said

The minister commended Image Merchants Promotion Ltd (IMPR), publishers of PRNigeria, Economic Confidential and Tech Digest, and employers of the authors for responsible and investigative journalism based on facts, objectivity, fairness and balance.

Speaking while receiving the book, Pantami praised PRNigeria for setting up the news and public relations organisation and its emphasises on journalism for national development.

Pantami noted that its fact-checking and well-investigated security stories are the factors that have kept Nigeria stable in recent years, and urged stakeholders to keep working together to sustain the peace, stability and unity of the country.

Pantami declared commitment to taking the partnership between IMPR and the ministry to higher levels because as a government official, he has to be accountable to the citizens through robust engagement with the media, among others.

Pantami recalled that a similar book titled “Digital Innovation for Economic Prosperity in Nigeria” by Inyene Ibanga was presented to him at this same time last year.

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) Director-General, Abdullahi Kashifu Inuwa, hailed the authors, adding that IMPR had taken NITDA to the world with an award in Tanzania and another award nomination in Germany.

IMPR Chairman Dr Sule Ya’u Sule informed the minister that the book presentation was meant to celebrate his third year in office.

PRNigeria publisher, Yushau Shuaib recalled how the collaboration with the ministry started and lauded its support for the organisation’s efforts to give back to society.

“Our centre in Kano was equipped with the latest digital tools by NITDA. Over 200 young people have been trained in ICT and the digital economy. The relationship with the ministry also gave birth to Tech Digest, now one of the most authoritative technology news sites,” he said.