From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

44 new members have been appointed to the governing boards of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST), and the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) by Isa Pantami, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony in Abuja, Pantami asked the board members to lead the execution of policies for the digital economy.

According to Pantami, the newly appointed Governing Board members’ duties include monitoring the operations of the parastatals and cascading the national policies created by the overseeing ministry.

“We have inaugurated 44 Governing Board members, 17 for NIMC with ex officials members including those appointed by Mr President and others.

“NITDA we have 19 including the Chairman and the Chief Executive Officer who serves as the secretary and members of the board and NIPOST have 8 members. we do hope you continue to display maturity,”he said.

“You should try your best within the responsibilities that has been assigned to you by the various enabling Acts establishing this parastatals and other government policies and directives that may come up from time to time.

“More than 90 per cent of them appointed today were reappointed as a result of our recommendation as well as due to their displayed of maturity in the way and manner they interact with the parastatals.

“We must ensure that we respect constitutional authority in whatever we do. and the Board have no power as regards to awarding contracts and Minister has no power when it comes to awarding contracts as an independent status.

“We are part of the board the management and we are not part of the the tenders board.

“To be fair to all of you. I am so much grateful in the way and manner you try to display maturity of yourself operate within the ambit of the laws and government policies and hope you improve in the second tenure,” Pantami said.