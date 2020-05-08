Benjamin Babine, Abuja

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Pantami, has directed agencies under his Ministry to make available research grants for development of digital solutions and innovative ideas for the post COVID-19 era.

The Minister made this remark on Thursday during the virtual final demo and prize giving ceremony of the Nigeria COVID-19 Innovation Challenge organised by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).

Pantami said: “I am directing NITDA and other parastatals under this ministry to work on research grants to support any innovative ideas that would support the country in fighting COVID-19, we need to promote research.

“Without research nothing significantly can be achieved locally so I’m using this opportunity to direct NITDA, Galaxy Backbone, NCC, NIGCOMSAT, NIPOST to look at what we have right now and what they can do to support research grants towards eradicating COVID-19.”

He went on to stress that this has become necessary because of the likely impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the nation’s economy even after the pandemic is defeated. He said that the pandemic has provided an opportunity for young innovators to place Nigeria on the path to digital economic development.

Pantami went on to emphasize the importance of Information Communications Technology (ICT) even in these time. He said: “The only way we can promote physical distancing and at the same time deliver our mandate is only through ICT.

“Without digital technology today, when we promote physical distancing, many things cannot be conducted but with it we would be able to implement physical distancing and be able to conduct our activities effectively and efficiently.”

He went on to say that the Federal Government is determined to leverage on digital platforms and digital opportunities for the betterment of the economy in the post COVID-19 era.