Benjamin Babine, Abuja

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Pantami, has expressed his delight after the National Bureau of Statistics disclosed the ICT sector’s 17.83% contribution to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the second quarter of 2020 (Q2 2020).

The NBS released Nigeria’s GDP report for Q2 2020 today, the 24th of August, 2020. While altogether, the nation’s GDP recorded a decrease of -6.10% (year-on-year), the ICT sector recorded 20.54% higher than its contribution a year earlier, and higher that its contribution in the preceding quarter, which was 14.07%.

Pantami, in a statement signed by his Technical Assistant on Information Technology, Dr Femi Adeluyi, said the contribution is unprecedented and is a direct result of the focused and committed effort of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He noted this has been achieved through the strategic policy directions of the Federal Government including the inclusion of Digital Economy in the mandate of the Ministry, the unveiling and implementation of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy and the National Broadband Plan, amongst others.

He said: “As at July 2020, the broadband penetration in the country was 42.02%, translating to a percentage increase of almost double digits in less than 1 year. This is another remarkable achievement. The unprecedented contribution of ICT to Nigeria’s GDP can also be attributed to

dynamic and results-oriented leadership which has been acknowledged and

appreciated by a wide spectrum of the stakeholders in the sector.

“The support of President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, has contributed immensely

to the impressive developments in the sector. Mr President is excited about the

growth of the sector and commended the Honourable Minister when he heard of these achievements.

“The GDP Report has shown how critical the ICT sector is to the growth of our

country’s digital economy and, by extension, the general economy.

Honourable Minister calls on all sectors to take advantage of the Federal

Governmenť’s new focus on the digital economy to enable and improve their

processes through the use of ICTs. This would enhance the output of all the sectors of the economy and boost Nigeria’s GDP.

