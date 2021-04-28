Pantami: Presidency defence is proof of character deficit- Seadogs

By Adewale Sanyaolu

The National Association of Seadogs (Pyrates Confraternity) has slammed the Presidency over its defence of the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, against strident calls for his removal or sack.

The group in a statement titled: ‘ Isa Pantami Must Go’ stated that the Presidency’s defence to stand by the embattled Minister was “an ill-judged action that provides a safe haven for a self-confessed sympathiser of terrorism”

The statement signed by the NAS Capoon, Mr Abiola Owoaje described as shameful the argument by the Presidency that former Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun’s infraction was serious than that of Pantami.

According to him the argument which stands logic on the head “suggests that the Buhari administration is so deeply infected with bigotry that the defence of a Minister is informed by factors more primordial than the integrity of governance.”

Owoaje who pointed out that the Presidency’s defence has made it obvious that the appointment of Pantami was not a happenstance said the whole saga paints the picture of how Nigeria has degenerated under President Muhammadu Buhari.

The statement reads in part “It is heart-breaking that the Pantami controversy has further underscored the appalling level to which governance has degenerated under the Buhari administration. Almost in all facets of governance and its war against terror including intelligence gathering and combat operations, the Buhari administration has repeatedly exhibited gross incompetence, corporate irresponsibility and narrow-mindedness in choices that should not have been taken in the overall interest of the country.

“For a country that is ranked third in the Global Terrorism Index; where insurgents have killed an estimated 36,000 persons and displaced two million from their homes according to the United Nations, the Pantami saga presented the Buhari’s Presidency with a rare opportunity to demonstrate its commitment to the fight against local and global terrorism and regain public trust. But yet again, the administration in its characteristic culture of impunity could not rise above sectarian interests.

“The Presidency’s spurious defence is unsatisfactory and we repeat the urging of millions of Nigerians – Isa Pantami, must go! The Federal Government should underline its commitment to religious plurality and democratic ethos by disengaging this crusader of religious extremism. The more determined the Buhari administration is to ensure Pantami keeps his job, the more the administration becomes insensitive, irresponsible and dishonourable.”