Benjamin Babine, Abuja
The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Pantami will chair the commissioning of phase two the recently completed projects for the Digital Economy sector.
This was disclosed through a press statement by the Ministry. The event which will hold on Tuesday, 11th August, will see the commissioning of the following projects:
Tertiary Institution Knowledge Center (TIKC) Delta State
New Neighborhood Post office, Delta State
Remodeled National Mail Exchange Centre, Bayelsa State
e-Health/Data Sharing Center, Bauchi State
Virtual Examination Centre, Borno State
Information Technology Innovation Centre, Kogi State
Information Technology Capacity Building Centre, Jigawa State
Information Technology Capacity Building Centre, Imo State
Emergency Communications Center (ECC) llorin, Kwara State
Emergency Communications Center (ECC) Calabar, Cross Rivers State
School Knowledge Center (SKC), Gombe State
Recall that three weeks ago, the Minister commissioned six projects, which is in furtherance of the implementation of the Digital Economy Strategy.
Leave a Reply