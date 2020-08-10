Benjamin Babine, Abuja

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Pantami will chair the commissioning of phase two the recently completed projects for the Digital Economy sector.

This was disclosed through a press statement by the Ministry. The event which will hold on Tuesday, 11th August, will see the commissioning of the following projects:

Tertiary Institution Knowledge Center (TIKC) Delta State

New Neighborhood Post office, Delta State

Remodeled National Mail Exchange Centre, Bayelsa State

e-Health/Data Sharing Center, Bauchi State

Virtual Examination Centre, Borno State

Information Technology Innovation Centre, Kogi State

Information Technology Capacity Building Centre, Jigawa State

Information Technology Capacity Building Centre, Imo State

Emergency Communications Center (ECC) llorin, Kwara State

Emergency Communications Center (ECC) Calabar, Cross Rivers State

School Knowledge Center (SKC), Gombe State

Recall that three weeks ago, the Minister commissioned six projects, which is in furtherance of the implementation of the Digital Economy Strategy.