From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, will be the keynote speaker at the 5th Ogun Tech Summit scheduled to hold on Wednesday.

Addressing newsmen on the summit in Abeokuta, the convener and information technology expert, Olaniyi Ayoola, said the summit, with the theme, ‘Disruptive Innovation: Production and Distribution of Creative Content’, would address key ICT issues in the country.

Ayoola, the Chief Executive Officer of Verve Tree Hub, however, berated the failure of Nigeria government from taking a full advantage of potential of information technology, contending that if properly harnessed, ICT is enough to become the next oil in the country.

Speaking on the potential of ICT, Ayoola said Nigeria is in no where taking a full advantage of the innovation when compared to other developed nations of the world.

According to him, it is either the citizens are afraid or the government is not exhibiting enough sincerity at implementing policies towards the advancement of technology in Nigeria. Ayoola said a platform, Digital Addressing, which was being worked on would address a lot of challenges facing the country, including security challenges, but lamented that some people are trying to frustrate the process for their selfish interest.