In its bid to encourage and reward the creation of online film content across the continent, StarTimes ON has unveiled its Pan African Online Film Festival (PAOFF).

Speaking recently at the Lagos launch attended by veteran actor, Adebayo Salami aka Oga Bello, Ariel Wang, Operation Director, StarTimes ON, said that PAOFF is a quarterly online film competition, which is open to all professional film and music video producers.

Towards the success of the project, StarTimes ON has rolled out a fans’ voting system for all videos that are qualified for the award competition, and these include favourite film ranking board, favourite short film ranking board, and favourite MV board. All videos will be listed in the three boards based on their categories and ranks, according to votes from StarTimes ON users.

The number 1 video of each board will win the quarterly Best Film Award, Best Short Film Award and Best MV Award, with its producer smiling home with a grand prize of $1,500.

“It is the age of online and local online video contents will be an important pillar of StarTimes ON’s content strategy,” Wang said. “That’s why we establish PAOFF and we sincerely hope the awards competition will encourage the development of local online video creation and see the rise of African online video industry.”

StarTimes ON is a continental online video streaming service, which boasts 14 million users. It provides live TV, VOD and short videos, while covering news, sports, movies, series, music, entertainment, documentary, kids and religion.