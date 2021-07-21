From Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) is to train ex-agitators and members of its Strategic Communication Committee (SCC) on skills required to change negative public perception about the Niger Delta.

A certified consultant in human behaviour, Collins Nwosu, business improvement and communication coach, Barbara Lawrence and public relations expert and journalist, Muyiwa Akintunde, were named as lead facilitators for the second edition of PAP’s workshop for SCC members.

Interim Administrator of the agency, Col. Milland Dixon Dikio (rtd), who mandated its Communications Consultant, First Media Network Limited to organise the training, said the workshop which has as its theme: “Communication for Positive Impact” is scheduled for August 2, 2021 in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, and designed to ensure that the committee is well-prepared for its task.

“The goal of this training is to ensure constant communication and improved relations across board, particularly as it concerns the need to change the negative public perception about the region with a view to securing the much-needed peace and economic development in the Niger Delta,” said Dikio.

“It is imperative to give people the tools needed to succeed which is the reason for this training. We are ensuring that they are adequately equipped to help change the narrative about the Niger Delta region. The skill we are giving them is one they can use in different areas of their lives and will be of great benefit to the programme as well.”

Chairman of the committee, Nature Kieghe, said: “The last workshop was enlightening and helped us to build confidence in communicating and I am looking forward to learning more communication skills from the workshop.”

