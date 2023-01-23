From Okwe Obi, Abuja

A Niger Delta ex-agitator under the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Tonye Bobo, has brushed aside corruption allegations against PAP’s Interim Administrator Major-General Barry Tariye Ndiomu (rtd), describing it as frivolous and laughable.

He contended that Ndiomu was appointed to sanitize the system which was hitherto was emerged in graft, adding that stewardship so far has yielded positive results.

Bobo, who doubles as the PAP’s Director of Mobilization of the Presidential Amnesty Strategic Communication Committee (STRACOM), stated this recently in a statement.

He challenged on Andrew Pinneh who he said was spreading falsehood to come up with a list of ex-agitators purportedly trained by him or his company pointing out that Ndiomu has never asked for kickbacks from contractors.

“In contrast to what Mr Andrew Pinneh can throw up against Ndiomu, the Interim Administrator is a man of high integrity that had served the Nigerian Army without blemish in different capacities, therefore, cannot condescend low to any integrity test.

“Since Mr. Pinneh is talking about integrity, let him come up with the list of delegates he trained. However, he fails to see the irony of his demands, but to him, this is just a game. Therefore, he is feigning integrity to the embarrassment of his own embodiment of shadiness.

“He should stop the pull-him-down syndrome that has characterized our daily living in the region, because Ndiomu cannot be moved by their antics.

“In less than five months in office he has effected the necessary reforms in PAP, and everyone is carried along in the scheme. He wants ex-agitators to be self-reliant and acquire entrepreneurial skills,” he said.

He implored ex-agitators, stakeholders, groups and organizations in the Niger Delta to support Ndiomu to realize his vision of improving the scheme.