From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

The Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) has sent additional 450 ex-agitators to facilities in the Niger Delta to learn the business of oil spill response, cleanup and remediation in line with the novel Train, Employ and Mentor (TEM) scheme introduced by its Interim Administrator, Col. Milland Dixon Dikio (retd).

Apart from the training on oil spill cleanup, others were sent to acquire skills in solar engineering, plumbing, electrical installations, marine, metal and wood works.

The development came a few days after the scheme sent 400 ex-agitators to various farms in the region to learn agro-based skills, increasing the number of delegates deployed for training within two weeks to 850.

Addressing the ex-agitators after a second batch of Basic Orientation Course (BOC) organised for them in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Dikio harped on the importance of wealth creation and employment generation in the region.

He urged the beneficiaries to take their training seriously to enable them become employable, establish businesses and own companies that would help them cater for their families and contribute to the Niger Delta economy.

Dikio insisted that the era of crying over lack of opportunities in the region was over and appealed to them to take advantage of the training to secure their future as entrepreneurs or employable individuals.

The amnesty boss stressed that there was no longer time to waste on frivolities promising that PAP under his leadership was in a hurry to make new millionaires and billionaires in the region.

He said: “You’re going to be deployed to learn and then add your own knowledge and skill to making the environment of the region better. We want to clean up our environment not only for ourselves but for our children and grandchildren. I want to urge you to take the training seriously. Anything you’re doing, do it well and you will see the result.

“What you will become tomorrow is what you decide today. You can learn from the experiences of all those who have made it today. This training facility where you are is own by a young man. He didn’t achieve it in one day, it took him years but he was focused and determined to succeed.”

Earlier, a prominent ex-agitator, Nature Dumale Kieghe, shared his experience with the beneficiaries, saying he became a success story because of his resolve not to go back to his old ways.

He said: “I was rejected by even my own family members because of my lifestyle. I was a lost child. No one could ever believe that I could be saved; but, here I am today with so much to show for turning around from my evil ways. I have travelled round the world, speaking to people about the dangers of engaging in destructive acts. You too can be like me if not better.”