Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Charles Dokubo, yesterday inaugurated a Monitoring and Evaluation Committee (MEC), to assist him in putting the programme on the right track.

The 29-member committee comprising critical stakeholders and professionals in the Niger Delta is headed by a foremost environmental rights activist, Timi Ogoriba.

Dokubo, while inaugurating the committee at the conference hall of Treasure Suites in Abuja, said it would give impetus and a new direction in his drive to refocus the amnesty programme to its original mandate.

“When I took over this office, there was no MEC. I was just swimming and looking for ways to run the programme. Initially, when I was searching, I brought all those who are elders in the region with a deep knowledge of the programme; those who have been here from the beginning of the programme. And after close interactions with them, I was reliably informed that there was a standing MEC, but it ceased to exist for whatever reasons. Some of those who were there are present here.

“That was why I decided to reconstitute this committee to guide me through this mission so that we can have a better understanding of the programme and to have a better direction also. Because these are the people that I think from the beginning were part of the programme,” he said.