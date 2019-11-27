Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Charles Dokubo, has urged Niger Delta former agitators to work towards the success of the programme for people in the region to enjoy its gains.

He warned that the daunting challenges confronting the Niger Delta would not abate until leaders of the region, including former agitators reflect on their background and address the issues.

Dokubo spoke, yesterday in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, at a meeting with 97 former agitators in Phase Two of the Amnesty Programme.

He harped on the need for the former agitators to key into the objectives for which the programme was to achieve unity of purpose for a better Niger Delta.

“PAP is more than 10 years now and its objective is to maintain peace and security in the Niger Delta and enhance human capital development in the region. The programme is to provide enabling environment for people in the region to key into the programme and achieve development.

“If you don’t key into the programme and derive benefits of the programme, I believe you have not done well for yourself and for your family. I believe wherever we come from, because we are Niger Deltans, we should have one thought: how do we improve the lot of the Niger Delta people. Let our thoughts be what will judge us to be true leaders of our people,” he said.