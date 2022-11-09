From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Members of the Delta State Phase 2 of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) have called for support for the interim Administrator of the programme, Maj-Gen Barry Ndiomu (retd).

Acting Chairman of the Phase 2 PAP Solomon Adu, who solicited the support, said Ndiomu has demonstrated his competence on the job by convincing the Federal Government against terminating the programme.

While commending the FG for giving Ndiomu a listening ear, Adu called on all critical stakeholders in phases 1, 2 and 3 across the Niger Delta region to give Ndiomu the maximum cooperation to pilot the affairs of the programme.

According to Adu, since Ndiomu has been able to convince the FG, the interim administrator has played his part, saying that it was now their turn to play their part by supporting him to succeed in the development and growth of the region.

Adu said he is very confident and optimistic that PAP under the leadership of Ndiomu, will experience a new phase of development, as he will be determined to refocus and reconstruct the programme for the benefit of ex-agitators.

“As we are appreciating the FG for reversing the decision over the termination of PAP, we should also give the interim administrator a conducive space to bring to bare his experience to better the lives of the ex-agitators in phases 1, 2 and 3 of the programme,” he added.