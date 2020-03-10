Tony John, Port Harcourt

Aggrieved former Niger Delta militants yesterday, staged a peaceful protest by blocking the East-West axis of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, over alleged failure of the Federal Government to implement agreement between them.

Daily Sun learnt that some of the issues contained in their agreement with the Federal Government, were sending them to school and empowerment.

The repentant militants barricaded the Mbiama and Ahoada axis of the road, frustrating travellers into or outside the state.

Also, the youths insisted that a Niger Deltan should be considered and appointed as the coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) following the suspension of Charles Dokubo.

Speaking on behalf of the protesters, Bodmas Michael decried the level of hardship in the region for several decades.

Michael said Niger Delta needed urgent developmental infrastructure like good roads, bridges and electricity.

He said: “We want the president to appoint someone from the region as PAP coordinator because our people have been suffering for a very long time and no body cares.

“Presently, we need good roads, bridges, human capital and all round developments. So, someone from the region, who has the interest of his people at heart can make this happen.

“We are also here because the Federal Government failed to pay us two months stipends.

“Also, we want the government to send some of us to school as agreed. Right now, a lot of us are at home because of the removal of Dokubo, the PAP chairman,” he said.