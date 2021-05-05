From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Candidate for the position of Pan African Parliament (PAP) President, Haidara Aissata Cissè, has received the endorsement of President Muhammadu Buhari and Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

The endorsement of Aissata came when she paid a courtesy visit to Buhari and Gbajabiamila in Abuja.

Aissata, 2nd Vice President of PAP and member of parliament of Mali, visited Buhari in company with Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, and Ambassador of the Republic of Mali to Nigeria, Moustapha Traore.

Although no official statement was issued by the presidency, sources familiar with the visit told Daily Sun that President Buhari has endorsed the candidature of Aissata for the Presidency of PAP.

Gbajabiamila, in a statement issued by his media aide, Lanre Lasisi, pledged the support of Nigeria for Aissata.

He said Aissata would become the first woman to occupy the seat if she clinched the position.

Gbajabiamila recalled that Nigeria had vied for and won the position in the past with the support of Mali, noting that the support given by Mali ensured that the late Bethel Amadi, won the election to become the president of the parliament in 2012.

While assuring Aissata that it was Nigeria’s moment to reciprocate the gesture, Gbajabiamila said Nigerian lawmakers would not only vote for Aichata, but also sell her candidacy to other countries.