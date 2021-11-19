Coordinator of the Phase III Ex-Agitators in Delta State, Gen. Marshal Atake, alleged that they were being excluded, continuously, from the monthly stipends by the Amnesty Office.

Atake said if the government cannot fulfill it’s obligation, their guns should be released back to them.

He lamented that since the 2011 documentation of the Phase III at JTF Headquarters Sector 1, Effurun barracks, Warri, the Amnesty Office has allegedly refused to implement the payment of the N65,000.00 monthly, adding that their colleagues in other states were being paid.

According to him, the documentation exercise started during Kingsley Kuku’s administration but there was this flimsy excuse that their machines developed fault and promise to complete the documentation and implementation exercise to the final point of payment but as we speak nothing is done till date while others are enjoying the benefits of the programme.

“We wrote severally to the Amnesty Office when Kingsley Kuku was there and had also written under Col. Milland Dixon Dikio as the administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, but no success. “We are calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to give Dikio a marching order to include the Phase III ex-agitators in the monthly payment and all the programmes that other members benefitting from,” he said.

Other ex-agitators including Gen. Daniel Egole and Gen. Williams Emoghene in their separate statements, insisted on being paid their monthly stipends.