From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A group, the Movement for Sustainable Development of the Niger Delta (MSDND) has declared support for the interim coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Col Miland Dixon Dikio(retd) against intimidation by those it referred to as “fraudulent contractors.”

Consequently it has initiated a legal action at the Federal High Court, Port Harcourt seeking to stop the disputed payment of N1.8billion for equipment supplied to the Amnesty Training Centre, Boro town, Kaiama, Kolokuma/ Opokuma Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

The suit with reference number FHC/PH/CS/177/21 listed as defendants, Dikio, Attorney- General of the Federation, Mr Abubakar Malami and fifteen companies.

According to court documents, MSDND, is seeking the declaration of the court that by law the Amnesty office is statutory required by the provisions of the public procurement Act,2007 to make publications of any contract capable of been awarded in the presidential amnesty programme and that the award of contract to companies by the Amnesty office during the administration of Prof. Charles Dokubo is in breach of part 4 section 25 to38 and part VIII section 44 to 52 of the Public Procurement Act,2007 and therefore illegal, unconstitutional, null and void ab initio.

They also sought the declaration of the court that the 15 per cent mobilization payment advanced to the companies under Dokubo leadership of the Amnesty office was illegal and prayed the Court to order a refund.

Commenting on the development, the national coordinator of MSDND, Mr James Tekena, in a press conference over the weekend pointed out that the decision to approach the Federal High Court was to ensure the Amnesty Officer does not cave in to unbearable pressure being mounted on Col Dikio to approve the payment of the controversial N1.8billion.

Tekani who gave more insight on the issue said the group has already sent a petition to the Bayelsa State Commissioner of Police to open a fresh investigation into the 2019 looting of the Presidential Amnesty training centre.

” We have discovered that these persons involved in the sponsorship of the disgraceful act at Boro town have resurfaced and are trying to cash in on their criminal act. They are mounting pressure, with blackmail and perceived intimidation against the incumbent Interim Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Col. Milland Dixon Dikio (rtd.).

“As a Civil advocacy group involved in the promotion of good governance, probity and accountability, the Movement for Sustainable Development of the Niger Delta (MSDND) want to commend the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) and called on him to remain resolute and not be intimidated into paying alleged fraudulent contracts meant to further defraud the people of the Niger Delta region. Col Dikio (rtd) should as a matter of honour use his reappointment to sustain his reforms in PAP. He should not allow persons with questionable characters defraud the Presidential Amnesty office,” he said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .