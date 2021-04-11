Niger Delta Anti-Corruption Forum (NDACF) has called on the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Milland Dikio, and the relevant agencies to ensure the prosecution of culprits of contract and scholarship racketeering in the office.

Coordinator of the NDACF, Samuel Joe Samuel, said in a statement, yesterday, that the affected officials of the PAP who have perpetrated years of contract and scholarship scam should also face prosecution in addition to outright dismissal.

The group commended the interim administrator for the courage to flush out the corrupt elements who have connived with external elements to steal billions of naira from the programme.

The group said recent reports of the dismissal of some officials of the office who for long have been milking the PAP came as a pointer to Dikio’s integrity and military background.

Samuel, whose statement came after a quarterly meeting of the group in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, said the dismissed officers are well known to have enriched themselves through phoney contracts and scholarship racketeering running into billions of naira.

The NDACF leader said it was rather reprehensible that between 50 to 60 percent of contracts in the amnesty office are handled illegally by members of staff of the PAP through cronies and collaborators.

Samuel lamented that such questionable characters in the amnesty office who use fake contractors to plunder the resources of the PAP have frustrated genuine efforts to meet up with the statutory obligations of the office.