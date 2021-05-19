From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Interim Administrator, Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Milland Dikio, has said he lacks the mandate to include new beneficiaries into the amnesty scheme.

Dikio’s Special Adviser on Media, Neotaobase Egbe, in a statement, yesterday, said the amnesty boss spoke when he appeared before the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions in Abuja to defend a petition against PAP by a former agitator, Sobomabo Jackrich.

Dokio clarified that only President Muhammadu Buhari has the exclusive power to admit new people into the programme.

Jackrich, in his petition, complained that his boys were excluded from the scheme despite surrendering their arms in line with the conditions contained in the amnesty proclamation made by the late president Umaru Yar’Adua.

Dikio, who honoured the invitation of the committee chaired by Ayo Akinyelure, said though he was aware of the matter when he took over the leadership of PAP, but such function was beyond his mandate.