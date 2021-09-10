From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) Worldwide has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to make the Interim Administrator, Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Col. Milland Dixon Dikio (retd), substantive coordinator of the scheme, saying he has surpassed the expectations of youths and other stakeholders in the region.

The IYC, in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Ebilade Ekerefe, applauded Dikio for his constant engagements with stakeholders, noting that it was a clear departure from previous administrations.

“Dikio has been able to redirect the amnesty programme. The amnesty programme has a template and the previous coordinators of the programme did not really pursue the template.

“However, since Dikio took over the helms of affairs, he has been able to pursue the programme in a direction that is very pleasing to the stakeholders of the region, especially as he engages with them,” he said.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.