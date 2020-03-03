Parents As Partners (PAP) of Mater Dei School (MDS), Satellite Town, Lagos have concluded plans to execute three major projects to support the educational pursuit of their wards in the school.

The plan for the new projects was disclosed at a meeting/MDS couples Valentine get-together organised recently in Festac. The event also features a presentation by the Principal Consultant of Praise Fowowe International and founder of Center for sex education, Mr. Praise Fowowe, an art exhibition by MDS pupils and other side attractions.

Chairman of PAP, Mr. Silas Adah said at the last meeting, parents identified three key projects to execute which are the renovation of the school swimming pool, provision of school bus and a generator.

“The three projects are very important, it will help the learning environment of the pupils. At the last meeting, parents agreed to support the school with the projects and we introduced a levy.’’

Adah again enjoined parents to partner with the school to bring out the best in the children and stressed that the gathering will further cement the vision of PAP.

“PAP brings us together to share what affects our children. The vision is about projects that will help our kids. We are working with the school to ensure that we execute the identified projects.

“PAP is like PTA arm of the school. There is a need for parents to come together in a relaxed atmosphere. The gathering will further strengthen us to join the school management in making our children comfortable.’’

Mr. Praise Fowowe, an expert in marriage affairs who spoke on ‘’There is nothing called marital problems’’ disclosed that many parents are raising children without joint effort to monitor their progress.

Fowowe acknowledged that many families are in crisis because some marriages are built on hope or assumption and advised couples to have a marital vision.

“Without a marital vision, there will be division in the family. Every family needs a family vision. Families must have a family open day during which everybody including the children will be free to air their views.’’

He appreciated MDS management and the parents for coming together to discuss how to make the children comfortable in the schools.

The school administrator, Mrs. Florence Okorji explained that when the family becomes dysfunctional, it will affect the performance of the children in school and called on parents to live by example.

Okorji, who was excited with MDS parents said the knowledge learnt at last PAP’s gathering was put to use and hoped the outcome of the current meeting will lead to positive results.

She appreciated the parents for their support to the school and pledged to improve on quality service delivery as well as expose the pupils to skill acquisition.

The school supervisor, Mr. Agunbiade Tolani said PAP was formed to bring parents and teachers to discuss about the education of the pupils and also to support MDS with projects.

According to him, the first edition was used to introduce PAP as a new concept in the school, the second edition was meant to share ideas about PAP and identify projects to support the school, stating the third edition is to execute the identified projects.

He also explained that PAP is an avenue for parents to develop themselves in certain areas, adding ‘’not many parents have the time for personal development. Every edition of PAP is an avenue for them to learn new things.’’

Tolani informed the parents that MDS did well based on the results of the Annual Mathematics competition released three weeks ago. He said the 20 pupils that represented MDS were tested in three key areas and they did well.

The occasion also featured an exhibition of artworks and products of MDS pupils. Parents and guests purchased some of the items while a Yoga expert took the parents through the rudiments of martial art.