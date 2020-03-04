Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A Niger Delta group, the Concerned Niger Deltans for Sustainable Development (CNDSD), has commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Security Adviser (NSA), General Babagana Muhammed Monguno (retd) over probe into an allegation of fraud and complicity in the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

The group declared that the Federal Government decision to probe the looting the N60 villion Boro Town training facility in Bayelsa State and uncover those behind the cover-up of non-existent fake supply contracts worth over N13 billion was taken in good faith.

The Niger Delta group, in a statement via email and signed by its National Coordinator, James Ayibatekena, stated that probe would reposition the programme for the well-being of the Niger Delta people.

Ayibatekena appealed to Niger Deltans to remain calm, stating that Monguno has good intentions for the amnesty programme and wants former agitators at the grassroots to benefit from the programme.