From Judex Okoro, Calabar

Sole Administrator, Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Col. Milland Dixon Dikio (red) has tasked ex-agitators in the Niger Delta to be ready to learn the modalities of owning and running modular refineries.

Dikio stated this at a summit with the theme “Integrating local artisanal modular refineries to Nigeria’s mainstream oil sector” held in Abuja and organised by the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning in collaboration with the Office of Senior Special Assistant to the President on Niger Delta Affairs and Economic Diversification.

A statement by the spokesperson for PAP, Nneotaobase Egbe, quoted Dikio as saying the scheme was ready to train ex-agitators in the business of refining crude oil in a bid to intensify manpower development and increase crude oil refining capacity in the country.

He said training and engaging ex-agitators on local refining of crude oil would facilitate rapid development of the region, minimise oil theft, reduce unemployment, minimise pollution and give the locals a sense of belonging.

Dikio said the programme had trained over 3,000 delegates in fabrication, pipeline and underwater welding, petroleum technology and engineering.

He listed the Bradama International Skill Works Limited in Agadagba Obon, Ondo State, a training facility owned by an ex-agitator, Peter Bibopere Ajube aka General Shoot-at-Site, as one of the success stories of PAP.